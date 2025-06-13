Chime’s Nasdaq Debut Reignites FinTech IPO Momentum With 37% Stock Surge

Highlights
Strong Market Debut: Chime's shares went public at $27, opened at over $43, and closed more than 37% higher at $37.11 on its debut trading day on June 12, achieving a market capitalization of $12.3 billion.
Shifting FinTech Sentiment: Chime's successful IPO, alongside others like Circle's triple-digit gains, indicates renewed Wall Street enthusiasm for FinTechs, contrasting with a multiyear low in venture capital funding for the sector in 2023 and many "busted IPOs" in the FinTech IPO Index.
Low-Cost Banking for Younger Demographics: Chime focuses on providing free or low-cost financial services, including checking accounts, debit/credit cards, and fee-free ATMs, primarily to users making less than $100,000, with an average member age of 36 and 8.6 million active members.
Chime’s debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange Thursday was resoundingly positive, as the shares closed more than 37% higher.
