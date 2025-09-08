Klarna May Raise IPO Price Amid High Demand for Shares

Klarna is reportedly guiding its initial public offering (IPO) pricing at the top end or above the marketing range amid strong demand for shares from investors.

The company and some of its investors are offering 34.3 million shares at $35 to $37 per share but will stop taking orders from institutional investors at 4 p.m. New York time on Monday (Sept. 8) and then announce the price and number of shares offered after the markets close Tuesday (Sept. 9), Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The report added that the details of the offer could change and that Klarna declined to comment on the sources’ claims.

Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 5) that the IPO has drawn at least eight times more orders than the shares available, according to the Monday report.

PYMNTS reported Tuesday (Sept. 2) that a price range of $35 to $37 per share in the IPO would translate to about $1.3 billion in proceeds for the company and would value it at $14 billion.

Klarna said in a Sept. 2 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that with buy now, pay later (BNPL) as a springboard, the company aims to expand into an embedded finance platform with a “serviceable addressable market” in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

The company said $19 trillion of global consumer spending offers Klarna an “approximately $520 billion payments revenue opportunity associated with that spend, based on our average take rate in the last 12 months ended June 30, 2025.”

BNPL payments are firmly mainstream and are gaining omnichannel scale as consumers increasingly use the payment method both online and at physical stores, PYMNTS reported Aug. 29.

For example, Klarna reported that its second-quarter results included group gross merchandise volume (GMV) that grew 19% year over year to about $31.2 billion and a network that expanded by 34% to reach about 790,000 merchants and served 31% more active users globally, at 111 million.

Klarna announced March 14 that it filed to go public with the SEC. However, weeks later, like several other companies, Klarna put its IPO plans on hold following the market shakeup triggered by widespread U.S. tariffs.