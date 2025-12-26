Inside the Technology Shifts That Reshaped Payments and Risk in 2025
In 2025, payments, banking and commerce crossed a quiet but consequential threshold. Technologies that once promised efficiency or differentiation became nonnegotiable foundations, reshaping how money moves, how risk is managed and how trust is built at scale. Across dozens of Trackers published this year, a consistent pattern emerged: The conversation shifted from “What’s new” to “What works,” advancing from experimentation to execution.