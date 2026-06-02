Huntington Bank Joins Push to Make Big Payments More Resilient
For years, payment infrastructure was treated as plumbing: necessary and expensive. But increasingly, financial institutions are approaching it differently, weighing payment architecture as part of liquidity planning, operational continuity and client acquisition.
Richard Dzina is senior vice president of core product management at The Clearing House, which owns and operates core payments system infrastructure in the United States that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each business day.