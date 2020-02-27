Cloud point of sale and mobile checkout company Skip has teamed up with guest experience platform Paytronix Systems to beef up shopper engagement, push revenue growth and increase store traffic, Skip announced on Thursday (Feb. 27).

“Today’s shoppers expect a frictionless, personalized experience, and this integration gives mobile-enabled customers greater benefits than those using the slower traditional checkout process,” the company said.

Stores that use Skip allow customers the ability to scan and pay for items with their mobile phones, and skip the checkout line.

Skip’s mobile checkout app will let users build up loyalty points, get discounts and participate in promotions.

“To get the biggest impact, brands must engage with customers through every possible channel. We find that mobile reaches the 20 percent who engage with the brand most frequently, meaning they are among the most valuable,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing at Paytronix. “Working with Skip to integrate our loyalty program with frictionless shopping, checkout, and payment options enables us to strengthen relationships with the right customers who can drive incremental revenue.”

Paytronix CEO Chase Thomason said the partnership will be beneficial for both parties.

“Paytronix is an industry loyalty leader and provides both high-quality loyalty and a first-class user experience,” Thomason said. “This natural partnership will enable both Skip and Paytronix to continue providing a robust value proposition for retail partners and a notable checkout experience for shoppers.”

One of the first retailers to go live with the new integration is Enmarket, which has 125 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Enmarket was one of the first retailers to use Skip in its stores.

“Enmarket is excited to offer our mobile checkout customers a seamless integration with our Enjoy Rewards program,” said Enmarket VP of Marketing Matt Clements. “Linking the Enmarket and Skip accounts is simple, and after the accounts are connected, there’s nothing else the customer needs to do to accumulate points and redeem rewards.”