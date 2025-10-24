Juspay Offers Brazilian Merchants Plug-and-Play Integration of Mastercard’s Click to Pay

Multinational payments technology company Juspay has integrated Mastercard’s Click to Pay in Brazil and will offer merchants a plug-and-play integration.

With the addition of Click to Pay to Juspay’s platform, merchants can enable faster checkout with tokenized card credentials, biometric authentication that shifts fraud liability away from merchants, and improved conversion rates, the companies said in a Friday (Oct. 24) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

For online shoppers in Brazil, this offering allows them to access saved cards across devices and pay with one click, according to the release.

“The collaboration simplifies payments for merchants and gives consumers a faster, safer and more consistent checkout experience, in line with Brazil’s rapid adoption of digital payments,” Shakthidhar Bhaskar, director of Latam expansion at Juspay, said in the release.

Mastercard’s Click to Pay enables online shoppers to link their cards to their Mastercard account and then use one-click checkout across different merchants without having to enter their card details or passwords, according to the release.

This solution also provides enhanced security by using passkey-based biometric authentication and issuer-verified credentials, per the release.

“As the adoption of solutions like Click to Pay accelerates, partners like Juspay will play a key role in ensuring consumers can transact with ease, supported by technology that prioritizes both security and convenience,” Leonardo Linares, senior vice president of client solutions at Mastercard Brazil, said in the release.

By removing the need to manually enter card and other personal details during online transactions, Click to Pay reduces checkout times by 50%, Jennifer Marriner, executive vice president, Global Acceptance Solutions at Mastercard, told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in an interview posted in February 2024.

“We’ve got tens of thousands of merchants recognizing this value proposition,” Marriner said.

Consumers in Brazil demand immediacy, security and seamless experiences, Guida Sousa, senior vice president, product management at Mastercard, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in March.

“Brazil is a very digital-savvy market, and merchants are acutely aware that frictionless experiences drive sales,” Sousa said.

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa Acceptance Solutions collaboration “2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition” found that for merchants in Brazil, optimizing the payment process is crucial for growth and competitive advantage.

