Former J.P. Morgan Payments Head Takis Georgakopoulos to Join Fiserv

Fiserv has announced that former J.P. Morgan Global Head of Payments Takis Georgakopoulos will join the company, effective Sept. 3.

Georgakopoulos will serve as a senior advisor, executive vice president and a member of the management committee, Fiserv said in a Thursday (June 20) press release.

“We are pleased to welcome Takis to the Fiserv team,” Frank Bisignano, chairman, president and CEO of Fiserv, said in the release. “Takis’s extensive payments and leadership experience and operational expertise will be an outstanding addition to our strong team, as we continue to focus on creating value for our clients while investing in our products, services and people.”

Georgakopoulos held several leadership positions at J.P. Morgan since 2007, according to the release. In his most recent role, as head of J.P. Morgan Payments, Georgakopoulos oversaw technology, product, sales, operations and all other aspects of the business, according to the release.

Before joining J.P. Morgan, Georgakopoulos was a partner at McKinsey & Company in New York, per the release. There, he advised major banks and asset managers and helped lead the company’s Asset Management practice.

In his new roles at Fiserv, which is a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, Georgakopoulos “will work closely with the Fiserv executive team on driving positive client outcomes and delivering best-in-class technology across the enterprises,” the release said.

Georgakopoulos announced two weeks ago that he had decided to pursue an opportunity outside of J.P. Morgan.

“It is never easy to do, but after 17 years at J.P. Morgan I decided to pursue a very exciting opportunity outside the firm (to be announced in due course),” he wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

“It has been an amazing journey: starting as head of Corporate Strategy managing 7 people in 2007 and ending as head of JPM Payments, leading a team of 25,000 people for one of the most innovative and fast growing businesses at J.P. Morgan,” Georgakopoulos added. “With intermediate stops to build JPM’s Global Corporate bank and being CIB’s chief of staff.”

No matter where commerce is taking place, payments tie it all together, Georgakopoulos told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster in an interview posted in May.