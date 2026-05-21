57% of US Small Businesses Source Overseas as Payment Gaps Widen
A collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Mastercard, “The Cross-Border Opportunity: What Global Sourcing by US SMBs Means for Payment Providers” examines how U.S. small- to medium-sized businesses are becoming more global in the way they buy goods, materials and supplies. The report finds that 57% of U.S. SMBs now source from overseas suppliers, including many very small firms. This means companies of all sizes can participate in international buying, not just large companies with big procurement teams. SMBs across industries are building supplier relationships in markets such as Greater China, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the European Union.