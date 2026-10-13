Your Bank Wants to Plan and Pay for the Trip

Highlights
Emirates NBD launched a free AI travel assistant with Visa and Tripadvisor that anyone can use without a bank account.
Mastercard plans to bring its Lifestyle Navigator AI concierge to MakeMyTrip, and Revolut’s AIR assistant helps U.K. customers with trip budgets.
Among consumers who paid for travel, 26% used credit card installments, PYMNTS Intelligence found, and 13% of U.S. adults would consider a pay-later option for travel recommended by an AI shopping assistant.
Banks have always paid for the trip. Now, they want to help plan it. Most travel decisions get made on travel sites and, more and more, in artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, before a user takes their card out to pay.