Consumers Pay the Price as State Regulation Fractures FinTech Scale
The CFPB’s decision to dial down enforcement of BNPL and other nonbank credit products hasn’t created a vacuum. It has invited fifty competing rulebooks to take its place.
States are now reasserting control over credit access and bank-like services, particularly in BNPL, earned wage access and embedded credit. The result is not clearer oversight, but a regulatory patchwork that makes it harder for FinTechs to scale responsibly and harder for consumers to realize the benefits these models were built to deliver.