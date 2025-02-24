68% of Zillennials Use Voice Technology for Daily Tasks

Zillennials — those born between 1991 and 1999 — are using voice technology to simplify daily tasks and manage disruptions. This microgeneration uses voice assistants more frequently than older age groups, particularly in areas like shopping, financial management and obtaining information.

A PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Speaking Out: Zillennials Embrace Voice Technology Across Their Daily Lives,” comprising 2,721 U.S. consumers, sheds light on how zillennials’ use of voice technology compares to other generations and explores their role in pushing the evolution of these tools.

Daily Tasks

Zillennials are ahead of other generations when it comes to integrating voice technology into daily routines. According to the report, nearly two-thirds of zillennials used voice assistants at home over the past year, 26% more than the general population.

This generation is also 18% more likely than others to use voice technology for tasks such as gathering information or verifying identities, with 68% reporting regular use.

In retail, 55% of zillennials used voice assistants for shopping and payments within the past year, marking a 34% increase compared to the total population.

Additionally, 50% of them used voice technology for financial tasks, surpassing the overall population by 34%. This indicates a high adoption rate and a trend toward deeper engagement with voice technology, setting them apart from older generations like millennials.

Full-Cycle Actions

Unlike other age groups, zillennials are more likely to complete entire tasks using voice assistants. For example, when it comes to retail shopping, 14% of zillennials successfully completed their transactions through voice alone. This is 35% higher than the general population, which only had 10% achieving the same result.

Zillennials are also more likely to use voice technology for comprehensive completion of tasks at home and financial activities. Consider 27% of zillennials used voice assistants to fully manage home-related tasks, the highest percentage among any generation, and 15% completed financial tasks with voice assistance, 43% more likely than the sample population.

Unexpected Disruptions

Zillennials are reliant on voice technology to manage unexpected situations, such as scheduling conflicts or emergencies. In instances where traffic may cause delays, 43% of zillennials would use a voice assistant to adjust their schedule, 19% higher than the overall population.

If faced with an unexpected disruption, such as a late doctor’s appointment, zillennials would use voice technology to notify others or change plans. According to the report, 41% would push back a reservation due to traffic, and 40% would have voice assistants notify family members if they needed help with pickups. Additionally, 48% of zillennials would use voice assistants to reach out to family or friends in case of emergencies, such as after a car accident — 13% higher than the overall sample.

Zillennials’ readiness to adopt voice technology for managing unplanned events shows increased usage of these tools for convenience and life management in high-stress situations.