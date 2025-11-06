77% of Chief Product Officers Use Gen AI for Cybersecurity
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) may be rewriting product playbooks, but it hasn’t yet written humans out of them. The newest PYMNTS Intelligence report, “From Spark to Strategy: How Product Leaders Are Using Gen AI to Gain a Competitive Edge,” finds that while nearly every chief product officer (CPO) now uses gen AI, the technology’s greatest influence is not in automation or cost-cutting. It’s in how teams ideate, design and decide.