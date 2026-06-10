The Pink Skirt Problem: Why AI Agents Can’t Own Serendipity
By Karen Webster | June 10, 2026
The best thing I ever bought while shopping for a blue blazer was a pink skirt.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.