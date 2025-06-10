Fed Vice Chair Bowman May Seek Regulatory Rollbacks, Benefitting Smaller Banks

Highlights
There is a potential roadmap for the rollback of several regulations, with a guiding principle seeking to relax some mandates on smaller FIs as Michelle Bowman assumes her new role as vice chair for supervision at the Fed.
Bowman contends that supervision should focus on “material financial risks” threatening a bank’s safety and soundness, which she sees as inherently more effective and efficient.
Bowman has highlighted combating fraud, specifically noting the growth of check fraud and the need for “more assertive action.” She also suggests a need for regulators to be more open to innovation in financial services, noting that “hostility to innovation” within the banking system can lead to activity migrating outside of it.
On Monday (June 9), Michelle Bowman was sworn in as vice chair for supervision at the Federal Reserve.
