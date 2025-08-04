Bank, FinTech Q2 Earnings Show Focus on Cross-Border Stablecoin Opportunity

Highlights
Stablecoins are reshaping cross-border B2B payments by offering faster settlement, lower costs and programmable money.
The financial industry is converging around stablecoins as a digital settlement layer, not a replacement for fiat, with payment giants like Visa, FinTechs like PayPal and SoFi, and crypto firms like Coinbase investing in infrastructure and stablecoin-native products.
The cross-border stablecoin opportunity is accelerating due to regulatory clarity, improving tech and institutional momentum — framing a potential $40 trillion B2B market, particularly in inefficient global payment corridors.
From Wall Street boardrooms to Silicon Valley’s open-plan war rooms, companies as diverse as SoFi, Coinbase, Visa, PayPal and Robinhood all sounded the same note during their financial earnings calls for the second quarter of 2025: Stablecoins are reshaping cross-border payments.