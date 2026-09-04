FinCEN Says Stopping Crypto Scams Means Catching How Customers Fund Them

Highlights
FinCEN found scam victims often move through a recognizable sequence, draining checking and savings, liquidating investments and retirement accounts, then tapping HELOCs, credit cards and personal loans before sending money to scammers.
Depository institutions reported roughly $6.4 billion in suspected scam-related activity and often saw the upstream behavior behind it, including large account transfers, new financing and abrupt changes in how customers used their money.
FinCEN said banks often discovered scams only after major losses, but in some cases, they successfully persuaded customers not to send funds or recalled money before scammers moved it onward.
The most useful fraud signal in a cryptocurrency investment scam may not be the cryptocurrency transaction. It may be the customer’s balance sheet deteriorating in real time.
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