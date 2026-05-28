Google’s Agentic Wallet: Is the Fifth Time the Charm?
In Hollywood, the fifth installment of a franchise is usually the one where everyone involved should have known better. Rocky V. Die Hard 5. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The studio keeps greenlighting sequels because the original premise had value. And each one gets a little more watered down because they never fix the fundamental problem that made the one before that fall flat.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.