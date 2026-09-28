Valley Bank Courts Small Businesses With Bluevine Acquisition

Valley Bank is set to acquire Bluevine, a digital banking platform for small businesses.

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The $340 million deal is designed to help Valley with its efforts to strengthen its funding base, expand its small business franchise, and accelerate its digital and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, the bank said in a Monday (Sept. 28) news release.

“Bluevine has built an impressive franchise which has generated a diversified base of small business operating deposit relationships, a highly engaged customer community and a modern technology platform purpose-built for the needs of small businesses,” said Ira Robbins, Valley Bank’s chairman, president and CEO. “By combining Valley’s balance sheet and product capabilities with Bluevine’s digital platform and customer-acquisition engine, we can accelerate our aspiration to be the bank of choice for small businesses across the country.”

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Founded in 2013 and based in Jersey City, NJ Bluevine serves approximately 175,000 active small business customers and has, per the release, displayed momentum in building small business operating relationships: Platform-generated deposits rose at an approximately 35% compound annual growth rate between 2023 through the second quarter of this year.

Valley said nearly all those deposits are currently from non-borrowing customers, which is expected to give Valley access to a “diversified, relationship-driven source of core funding,” the news release added.

“The transaction adds a nationwide digital acquisition channel to complement Valley’s long-standing relationship-led banking model,” the bank said. “By gaining access to Valley’s branch network and broader treasury management, credit, insurance, wealth and capital markets solutions, Bluevine customers will benefit from a more holistic value proposition as clients of the combined organization. “

PYMNTS looked at the small business banking landscape in May, noting that Main Street businesses in the U.S. were dealing with an array of different growth expectations, operational pressures and financial needs.

“The emerging distinction between Main Street’s myriad storefronts matters because different sectors increasingly operate with entirely different cash-flow structures, borrowing needs, payroll dynamics and capital investment cycles,” PYMNTS wrote.

A contractor overseeing months of booked renovation work no longer holds the same credit profile as an independent retailer dealing with a drop in foot traffic. Likewise, a medical practice with recurring reimbursement cycles function differently from a restaurant that relies on discretionary spending.

“The next generation of SMB finance is likely to revolve around segmentation rather than aggregation,” the report said. “Dynamic underwriting, sector-specific credit models, cash-flow-based lending, embedded treasury products and real-time liquidity tools are all emerging from the same realization: Main Street is no longer one economy.”