Alternative Finances

California Grants Lending License To BNPL Platform Sezzle

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Sezzle's license was finally approved.

Sezzle, the California-based alternative payments lender, announced Thursday that it was finally approved by the state’s Department of Business Oversight (DBO) for a lending license.

The DBO’s approval means that Sezzle can now continue to operate seamlessly in the state and continue to act as the leading U.S.-based installment payment platform, according to a press release from the company.

Sezzle allows users to purchase a product and make payments over time. This is referred to as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), a fast-emerging trend in sales.

With Sezzle, customers can opt to pay 25 percent of a product’s price up front, and pay the rest in increments over a series of weeks. The DBO said Sezzle gets a cut of each payment made through its service.

Earlier this month, the state of California denied Sezzle the license, stating that the company’s purchase of the contracts indicated that it had already been doing business without a license beforehand.

In response, Sezzle’s shares fell about 40 percent, to about $131.

An agreement was reached for Sezzle to pay back Californians $282,000 for fees it charged in the past. It will also pay a $28,200 penalty.

California allowed Sezzle to have its license after all once the company agreed to state regulatory oversight, audits and examinations.

Sezzle is one of many BNPL firms that have faced scrutiny, as regulators are concerned that the arrangement is nothing more than a traditional bank loan under a different name, like in Sezzle’s case when users were utilizing the service to make multiple card transactions over time.

But as he emerged victorious on Thursday, Sezzle CEO and Executive Chairman Charlie Youakim said that he was appreciative of the state’s professional and timely handling of their case.

Youakim said he was just glad Sezzle could now continue its planned expansions in the state of California.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study:

Faster access to cash is what every business wants, but new data shows that 75 percent of small and microbusinesses say not having faster access to proceeds from sales can cause cascading problems, from delaying vendor payments to even missing payroll. For the new Small Business Guide To Rapid Settlement Study, PYMNTS surveyed nearly 500 SMBs and found that rapid settlement is important enough that more than half would switch to a provider that offers it.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Fundbox Picks New CFO Fundbox Picks New CFO
3.6K
Personnel

Fundbox Picks New CFO

Oyo hotel Oyo hotel
3.5K
Retail

OYO Reduces Hotel Room Count, Begins Layoffs

Visa Sets Click-to-Pay Transition Visa Sets Click-to-Pay Transition
3.0K
Payment Methods

Visa Says Tokenized Transactions Set To Hit $1T, Sets Click-to-Pay Transition

IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021 IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021
2.7K
Internet of Things

Intelligence Of Things (IoT) Tracker Shines A Light On 2021

HSBC HSBC
2.5K
B2B Payments

HSBC Debuts Corporate Treasury APIs For Integrated Payments

Travel Meets Connected Commerce Travel Meets Connected Commerce
2.5K
Travel Payments

Travel Meets Connected Commerce

2.5K
Earnings

Wells Fargo Sees Card Spending Growth As Restructuring, Regulators Loom

Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Acquisition Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Acquisition
2.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

German FinTech Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Latest Acquisition

Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders
2.4K
Loans

Fed: Two-Thirds Of SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders

new york city, taxi drivers, medallions loans, bailout, ride-sharing, Uber, Lyft, news new york city, taxi drivers, medallions loans, bailout, ride-sharing, Uber, Lyft, news
2.3K
Ridesharing

$500M Rescue Plan Considered For Debt-Burdened Taxi Drivers

Alibaba.com money Alibaba.com money
2.3K
B2B Payments

Alibaba To Highlight US SMBs With ‘B2B Tuesday’

Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed
2.3K
Investments

Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed

Shopify Shopify
2.2K
B2B Payments

Shopify Supports Startups With $200 Loans

charitable giving via PayPal hits $10 billion charitable giving via PayPal hits $10 billion
2.2K
Payments Innovation

PayPal Hits $10B Charitable Donations Processing Milestone

H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna
2.2K
Retail

H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna