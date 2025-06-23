Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski Clones Voice for Customer Service Hotline

Highlights
Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski cloned his voice for a hotline that lets customers share feedback in real time, replacing traditional surveys with interactive dialogue.
Callers can chat with the AI CEO about anything, but it guides conversations back to Klarna-related topics, and feedback is routed to internal teams.
The hotline reflects Klarna’s broader push into AI, building on past moves like automating two-thirds of customer service and launching virtual shopping.
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) giant Klarna unveiled its latest unconventional innovation.
