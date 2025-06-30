Surging Nonbank Lending Triggers New Risks Across Financial Markets

Highlights
U.S. banks’ loans to the nonbank financial sector exceeded $1.14 trillion in Q1 2025, with non-depository lending growing by an average of 26% annually since 2012 as “shadow banking” surges.
Banks are increasingly lending to nonbanks, exposing banks to greater counterparty credit risk and potential spillover effects.
This introduces vulnerabilities, including the potential for “runs” at banks, in part due to concentration risk at market intermediaries.
Last week, news came that Meta was moving toward obtaining $29 billion from private equity firms to help finance artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, according to the Financial Times.