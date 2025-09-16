eCommerce Lifts Retail Sales as Consumers Seek Deals Online

Highlights
Nonstore retailers, including online platforms, saw sales jump 10.1% year over year and 2% from July, making it the fastest-growing segment.
A Federal Reserve survey showed more households made “large purchases” in the last few months, but most expect to slow their overall spending pace over the next year.
Online momentum is borne out by PYMNTS Intelligence, which found that nearly a quarter of consumers now subscribe to both Amazon Prime and Walmart+, using these platforms to compare prices and maximize discounts.
Retail sales posted a stronger-than-expected gain in August, helped in part by back-to-school shopping, and especially by online purchases.