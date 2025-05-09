Relevance AI Raises $24 Million to Grow AI Agent Operating System

Relevance AI has raised $24 million in a Series B funding round to accelerate the expansion and adoption of its platform that helps companies create and deploy specialized artificial intelligence (AI) agents.

The company’s AI agent operating system is designed to enable not only engineers but also subject matter experts to create agents to perform work specific to their organization, Relevance AI Co-founder and Co-CEO Daniel Vassilev said in a Tuesday (May 6) blog post.

In January, 40,000 AI agents were created on the platform, according to the post.

“The response has been extraordinary,” Vassilev said in the post. “From fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies like Qualified, Activision and SafetyCulture, organizations are discovering that AI workforces represent not just an efficiency play, but a fundamental reimagining of how work gets done.”

The new funding will accelerate the development of a visual multi-agent system builder called Workforce that lets domain experts like marketing specialists or sales leaders design workflows in which specialized AI agents collaborate with each other and with humans, with no engineering resources required, according to the post.

It will also support the development of a text-to-agent generator that can generate a specialized agent in minutes, based on a description delivered in natural language, per the post.

Relevance AI is seeing among its customers that companies that started using AI copilots that provide assistance later adopt and prefer using AI agents that can execute tasks with appropriate autonomy, according to the post.

“By the end of 2025, I believe having an agent builder platform will be table stakes for competitive organizations,” Vassilev said in the post. “The question isn’t if your organization will adopt AI agents, but when — and whether you’ll lead or follow in this transformation.”

An AI agent not only automates tasks but also acts like an adaptable knowledge worker, autonomously carrying out actions on behalf of users, PYMNTS reported in January.

In March, Paid announced its launch and said it raised 10 million euros (about $10.8 million) to scale its financial infrastructure that helps the builders of AI agents get paid.

Paid’s solution enables builders to use billing methods designed specifically for AI agents, rather than those designed for traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS).

For all PYMNTS digital transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily Digital Transformation Newsletter.




