Wyndham and Galileo Bet Debit Can Rewrite Loyalty

Gen Z and millennials aren’t just shunning credit cards, they’re helping rewrite how loyalty is earned, with debit emerging as the next way for brands to capture wallet share.
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
For decades, loyalty meant co-branded credit. Airlines, hotel chains and retailers leaned on cards like Delta SkyMiles or Amazon Prime Visa to reward repeat spending. But the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Debit Rewards Rewrite Loyalty for a Credit-Wary Generation,” shows that model is losing its grip. Younger consumers, raised in the shadow of the financial crisis and carrying student debt loads, are turning away from revolving credit. In its place, debit is gaining both cultural relevance and economic viability.
That shift has given rise to new strategies from payments providers. Galileo Financial Technologies, a SoFi-owned platform, recently launched the first U.S. co-branded debit rewards card in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The card offers modest perks — points on hotel stays and gas purchases, plus automatic Wyndham Gold status — but the response was anything but modest: 60% of cardholders set up direct deposit. For an industry long accustomed to measuring success by top-of-wallet status, that level of engagement is striking.
Why Gen Z and Millennials Prefer Debit
For brands, debit loyalty programs also unlock different economics. Unlike subsidized credit programs, debit programs are more predictable and can often be funded through existing brand assets like inventory or off-peak availability. “The changing economics, driven by scale, modular architecture and access to multiple sponsor banks, open up new monetization models, making debit rewards strategically valuable,” Galileo CEO Derek White said in a recent interview with PYMNTS.
The implications are wide-ranging. Retailers and travel companies accustomed to building loyalty around credit card partnerships may soon see debit-based programs as a way to broaden access to consumers they’ve struggled to reach. Meanwhile, FinTechs like Galileo are betting that debit will serve not just as a payment method but as the backbone of digital loyalty ecosystems that could link brands as diverse as airlines and coffee shops.
What was once a “nice-to-have” in the loyalty playbook is fast becoming a “must-consider.” Gen Z and millennials don’t just want rewards, they expect them. But they want them on their own terms, without taking on debt. For brands chasing wallet share, that means debit is no longer an afterthought. It’s the next battleground for loyalty.
Digital Wallet Use Jumps to 16% of Online Purchases
Wyndham and Galileo Bet Debit Can Rewrite Loyalty
Logistics May Decide How Well Small Businesses Manage Tariff Turmoil
Why Prompts Are the New Buy Buttons
We’re always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with innovators and disruptors.