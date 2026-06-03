AI Turns Payment Choice Into a Real-Time Contest

Highlights
AI is transforming loyalty from a static rewards program into a real-time, transaction-by-transaction competition in which banks, merchants and payment networks must deliver contextual value at the right moment.
Avery Miller of Visa and Kipp Johnson of Braze argue that personalization is now “table stakes”; the real differentiator is context, relevance, and the ability to use AI to orchestrate individualized customer journeys across the full lifecycle.
The biggest obstacles are not just technological but organizational: banks still struggle with siloed data, fragmented customer views and measuring AI effectiveness, even as AI raises consumer expectations for seamless, intelligent engagement.
Watch more: Winning the Next Transaction: How AI Helps Build Loyalty in Payments
Kipp Johnson is senior director, AI Solutions Consulting at Braze.
Avery Miller is vice president, head of Global Loyalty for Value-Added Services at Visa.