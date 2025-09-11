Amazon’s Ecosystem Muscle Squeezes Walmart’s Store Network as Retail Race Shifts

Highlights
With Prime, logistics, and emerging AR hardware, Amazon is converting consumer expectations into accelerating share gains across categories once dominated by Walmart.
Leveraging physical scale, grocery dominance and brand reach, Walmart is investing in AI operations, workforce upskilling and global expansion.
The competition is less about price and physical stores, and more about infrastructure, tech integration and experience.
If there’s a single pattern emerging across 2025’s retail varied landscape, it’s this: businesses are doubling down on what increases loyalty, reduces friction and amplifies their flywheel effect.