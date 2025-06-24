Payments Execs Say Mergers and Instant Payments Reshape Industry Playbook for Rest of 2025

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

The payments industry stands at a crucial crossroads as we reach the midpoint of 2025, where the strategic decisions made now will define the trajectory for businesses and consumers alike in the coming years. This period is marked by an unprecedented confluence of rapid digital transformation, significant mergers and acquisitions and evolving economic pressures. The insights within this eBook, “Halftime 2025: Charting the Future of Payments,” bring together leading voices from across payments, banking and financial technology to assess this dynamic landscape.

This comprehensive collection delves into how major industry shifts are reshaping the competitive playing field. We explore the profound implications of landmark mergers and acquisitions, such as the strategic adjustments seen with FIS and Global Payments, which are driving both consolidation and specialization within the market. Companies like Maverick Payments see this as a validation for integrated solutions and an opportunity for agile providers to innovate with their core technologies. AWS highlights how these significant moves often lead to fundamental modernization of payment platforms as new leadership teams reassess infrastructure.

The rapid acceleration of digital payments, including non-cash transactions, instant payments and the explosive growth of digital wallets, is a central theme. WEX anticipates that the biggest disruptions in the second half of 2025 will come from the convergence of real-time payments, mobile wallets and virtual cards, especially in business-to-business (B2B) transactions. Trustly demonstrates how economic necessity is accelerating the adoption of “pay by bank” solutions, offering significant cost reductions for merchants compared to traditional card networks. Papaya Global showcases how digital wallets are simplifying the complex challenge of paying the global contingent workforce, offering flexibility and early access to earned wages. Ingo Payments emphasizes that risk management must evolve to keep pace with instant payment systems. Galileo Financial Technologies points to a renewed focus on debit rewards as a powerful strategy for customer loyalty, expanding beyond traditional credit-centric programs.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is highlighted as a fundamental engine driving both efficiency and differentiation across the industry. Leaders like Coupa are prioritizing AI investments, particularly for autonomous spend management and fraud detection. Velera, a credit union service organization, details its use of advanced AI and data analytics through its proprietary Linked Analysis tool to combat fraud and enhance operational efficiency for credit unions. And i2c stresses AI’s ability to reduce costs in areas like customer service and fraud detection while also enabling hyper-personalized customer experiences.

ValidiFI is leveraging AI and machine learning with vast data networks to provide real-time bank account and payment intelligence, significantly bolstering fraud prevention. Visa Commercial Solutions explores how AI and agentic systems are poised to enable highly personalized experiences and robust real-time fraud detection. Boost Payment Solutions is strategically applying AI to improve “speed to spend” and widen payment acceptance. FIS notes how AI-powered tools are optimizing data usage to uncover patterns and identify risks, helping to predict future delinquencies.

Beyond technological shifts, broader economic factors — such as regulatory changes, inflation and global economic uncertainty — are profoundly influencing investment priorities. Businesses are focusing on risk management, diversifying portfolios and adapting to new compliance standards, as exemplified by North’s dedication to remaining compliant with evolving card-brand upgrades.

As you explore this eBook, you will gain a deeper understanding of how industry leaders are responding to these pivotal developments. Through exclusive commentary, you will explore how internal strategies, market trends and macroeconomic forces are shaping the next chapter for payments, providing valuable insights on how to leverage technology, forge strategic partnerships and reimagine business models to stay competitive.