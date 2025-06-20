Credit Card Competition Act Not Part of GENIUS Bill, But Swipe Fee Debate Endures

Highlights
The Credit Card Competition Act (CCCA) was not included in the recently passed GENIUS Act, though it had been considered as an amendment.
At its core, the CCCA mandates that credit card issuers with more than $100 billion in assets offer merchants payment networks in addition to Mastercard and Visa.
The debate will continue over whether swipe fees will decline, whether merchants will pass on cost savings and if card rewards will be negatively impacted.
The debate over regulation of the credit card industry will likely linger no matter what the fate of the Credit Card Competition Act (CCCA) might be.
