Real-time payments are expanding as financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and central banks introduce new solutions to meet growing demand. Innovations in North America, Europe and Latin America are making instant settlement a standard expectation across industries.

Plaid is one of the latest players advancing this trend. In June, the company added instant pay-in support via the RTP® network to its Plaid Transfer product. Businesses can now request and receive customer payments in real time. This allows for accelerated cash flow and improved security without exposing sensitive banking details. This enhancement reduces payment failures and eliminates the delays often associated with ACH transfers.

ACI Worldwide is also helping reshape global payments with ACI Connetic, a cloud-native payments hub. The hub was designed to simplify operations for banks and FIs. The platform supports real-time settlement through major European systems like TARGET2, SEPA Instant RT1 and TIPS, while offering cross-border capabilities through SWIFT. Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven fraud detection further enhances transaction security.

In Brazil, PPRO has integrated Pix Automático into its platform. The move enables merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) to offer seamless recurring payments through the country’s instant payment system, Pix. This integration allows businesses to support subscription-based services and automated billing for utilities with a single upfront customer consent — eliminating the need for repeated payment approvals. For the 60 million Brazilians without credit cards, this enhancement reduces friction and expands access to digital financial services, supporting financial inclusion while helping merchants improve customer retention.

Montenegro’s central bank has also made strides by launching RTS/X. The banks’ new payment platform provides near-instant settlement for transactions up to 1,000 euros (about $1,200). Built on ISO 20022 standards, RTS/X ensures secure, irreversible payments, and there are plans to expand availability to weekends. The upcoming TIPS Clone, a collaboration with Banca d’Italia, is set to further enhance Montenegro’s real-time capabilities in 2026.

This edition highlights these developments, signaling a future where instant payments are no longer optional — but essential.

About the Real-Time Payments World Map

The “Real-Time Payments World Map,” a collaboration with The Clearing House, explores the latest developments fueling the rapid expansion of instant transactions worldwide.