Cover for the October 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence report, The Future of AI Shopping Depends on Who Holds the Keys'. PYMNTS Intelligence explores how AI is changing holiday shopping, where consumers still want control and what retailers need to prepare for.

Will Holiday Shopping Go Agentic? 40 Senior Execs Weigh In

Holiday Retail’s AI Test Starts With Who Gets to Hit Buy

A recent closed-door summit at Mastercard’s New York City technology hub brought retail, payments and AI leaders together to tackle a growing holiday challenge: how far shoppers will let AI go. The answer could shape who controls discovery, checkout and the customer relationship this season.

Inside the October Report

  • AI is reshaping product discovery. About 132 million consumers have used AI to help make a purchase, while 58.4 million U.S. adults now begin online retail research with AI—up 18% since June.
  • Consumers still want checkout control. Only 24% would let an AI agent shop and buy for them. More than half (52.3%) prefer keeping their card outside the AI app, while just 14% would let the app store it.
  • Retailers aren’t equally ready for AI. Among 60 U.S. merchants surveyed, 53% felt prepared to share real-time inventory data, but only 23% were equally prepared to connect with AI platforms or agent networks.

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