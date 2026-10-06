Will Holiday Shopping Go Agentic? 40 Senior Execs Weigh In
Holiday Retail’s AI Test Starts With Who Gets to Hit Buy
A recent closed-door summit at Mastercard’s New York City technology hub brought retail, payments and AI leaders together to tackle a growing holiday challenge: how far shoppers will let AI go. The answer could shape who controls discovery, checkout and the customer relationship this season.
Inside the October Report
- AI is reshaping product discovery. About 132 million consumers have used AI to help make a purchase, while 58.4 million U.S. adults now begin online retail research with AI—up 18% since June.
- Consumers still want checkout control. Only 24% would let an AI agent shop and buy for them. More than half (52.3%) prefer keeping their card outside the AI app, while just 14% would let the app store it.
- Retailers aren’t equally ready for AI. Among 60 U.S. merchants surveyed, 53% felt prepared to share real-time inventory data, but only 23% were equally prepared to connect with AI platforms or agent networks.
PYMNTS Special Reports
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- Workers Say Fears About GenAI Taking Their Jobs is Overblown
- The State of Fraud and Financial Crime in the U.S. – November 2024
- GenAI and Voice Assistants: Adoption and Trust Across Generations
- New Data: Defining the New Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer
- Vacation Multiplication: Americans Opt for Quantity Over Quality in Summer Travel
- Despite Optimism in NY Fed Survey, 83% of Consumers Express Concerns About Economic Outlook
- Focus on Europe
- How Consumers Want to Live in the Voice Economy
- Traditional FIs Fight Digital Alternatives For Consumer Trust
- Changes in Grocery Shopping Habits and Perception
- Streamlining Bill Payment: How Frictionless Experiences Drive Customer Engagement
- Online Sellers: The Future Is Multichannel
- The Benefits Of Membership: Mass Retailers And Subscription
- Digital Care Connection: How Telehealth And Digital Payments Can Expand Mental Healthcare Access
- Mass Payments
- Inspiring Trust In The New Digital Economy
- AskPYMNTS: What Is A Bank? What U.S. Consumers Think About The Key Issues Driving The Connected Economy
- VIRTUAL REALITY IN RETAIL
- ENTERPRISE RETAIL GROCERY
- Connected Consumer