Longevity Rewrites the Economics of Inheritance
AI-driven longevity is redefining aging, with longer, healthier lives fueling more spending later in life. The result: inheritance happens later and looks very different.
Alvin Hellerstein is a 92‑year‑old judge presiding over a high‑stakes case involving Nicolás Maduro. While once we would have considered this to be an outlier, he is becoming something closer to a new status quo: a highly-trained professional still working at the top of his game, in high-stakes matters no less, well into an age that used to be synonymous with retirement and rocking chairs on front porches.