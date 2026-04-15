Top-of-Wallet Credit Choices Have Moved to Mobile
“Winning Top of Wallet: How Credit Card Apps Shape Choice,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Elan Credit Card, examines how the credit card mobile app is becoming a much bigger factor in card competition. For years, issuers treated the app as a servicing tool, a place for customers to check balances, make payments or review transactions. This research shows that consumers increasingly see it as something more central. The app now helps shape which card becomes top of wallet, how often consumers use it and whether it stays in regular rotation. In a market where most consumers carry more than one card, that shift has big implications. It means issuers are no longer competing only on rates, rewards or brand strength. They are also competing on the quality of the digital experience wrapped around the card.