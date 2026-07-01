The US Senate Calendar Is Becoming Crypto Markets’ Biggest Whale

Highlights
With the Senate in recess until July 13 and the CLARITY Act still stalled, regulatory timing has become a competitive variable for crypto.
Banks, payment companies, stablecoin issuers and asset managers continue building crypto infrastructure, giving well-capitalized firms an advantage while legal uncertainty persists.
As Congress delays market structure legislation, the SEC is pressing ahead with a review of ETF rules that could expand the next generation of crypto investment products.
Six months ago, the crypto industry believed the 2026 legislative calendar would give it a policy sweep across both stablecoins and digital asset markets. It was only last July that the GENIUS Act regulating stablecoins, the first tangible piece of successful crypto policy in the U.S., was signed into law.