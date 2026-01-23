This Week in Stablecoins: Payment Pain Points, Tokenization and Davos

Highlights
Cryptocurrency is maturing as the industry shifts from replacing finance to integrating with it, positioning tokenization as a practical efficiency upgrade.
Institutions are engaging, with banks, exchanges and governments evaluating tokenized assets within existing regulatory and market structures.
Payments are lagging with stablecoins working on-chain, but real-world usability still dependent on smoother, more familiar payment interfaces.
The cryptocurrency industry is changing its tack. Stakeholders across the digital asset ecosystem are no longer arguing that the old financial system should be replaced. Instead, they are trying, more pragmatically, to plug into the machinery that already exists.