Kraken’s $600 Million Reap Deal Makes Corporate Cards a Battleground

Highlights
The Payward-Reap deal signals that stablecoins’ most practical near-term use case may be inside corporate cards, embedded payments, cross-border settlement and treasury workflows.
Stablecoin-enabled platforms can sit between card issuing, liquidity, FX, reconciliation and cross-border money movement, pressuring legacy correspondent banking where payments remain slow, costly and opaque.
Stablecoins can improve speed and working-capital flexibility, but businesses will only use them at scale if the infrastructure satisfies audit, sanctions, custody, redemption, regulatory and accounting requirements.
In a winner-take-most market, firms typically want to be the ones winning and taking the most. Stable coins are shaping up to be exactly that kind of market.