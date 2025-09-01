Instant Payments and Mobile Commerce Drive Banking’s Q4 Agenda

Highlights
Banks and credit unions are proving resilient amid macro volatility as they evolve digitally and manage risks.
Inflation dynamics, fraud threats, real-time rails, AI adoption, and mobile shift are shaping Q4 priorities and are key trends banks must monitor and embrace.
Institutions that embrace instant payments, strong fraud controls, AI-plus-human oversight, and mobile-first services position themselves for growth.
As inflation, interest-rate swings and economic uncertainty converge, banks and credit unions (CUs) have demonstrated notable resilience. They are continuing to innovate digitally, enhance risk controls and evolve service models to meet shifting consumer and business needs.