CFPB Funding in Crosshairs of Senate Banking Committee’s Megabill Provisions

Highlights
The Senate Banking Committee proposed provisions to be added to a “megabill” that would cancel funding for the CFPB from the Federal Reserve, setting the transfer cap at 0%.
Another key provision proposed by the committee is the postponement of the small business loan data collection rule set by Dodd-Frank Section 1071.
These provisions are part of the Senate Banking Committee’s effort to contribute to the megabill’s goal of finding at least $1 billion in spending cuts over the next 10 years.
A so-called megabill grabbing headlines and making its way through Congress is on track to further alter the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency already in flux during the first few months of the President Donald Trump administration.
