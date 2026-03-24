Can Your Company’s Data Keep Up With Enterprise AI?

Highlights
AI is not the starting point but the outcome of transformation; companies must first build strong data infrastructure to unlock meaningful, long-term value.
Most companies are still in “Automation 1.0,” using AI mainly to speed up existing processes rather than drive smarter decision-making or competitive advantage.
True AI transformation requires shifting from rule-based automation to data-driven, probabilistic systems.
For all the urgency surrounding artificial intelligence, many companies are still in Automation 1.0.