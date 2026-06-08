The AI You’re Given vs. the AI You Chose
There’s a number in the latest PYMNTS Intelligence consumer survey that ought to get the attention of everyone who’s still debating the impact of AI in the workforce. Eighty-six million Americans, 53% of everyone with a job, say they now use AI to do that job. The combined wages of those workers run to roughly $7 trillion a year. That’s more than the entire economic output of Germany. It puts the AI-powered American workforce, on a wage basis, behind only the United States and China among the economies of the world.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.