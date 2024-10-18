39% of Zillennials Buy What Their Friends Recommend

The emergence of zillennials — consumers age 25 to 33 — reveals distinct shopping behaviors that extend beyond mere social media influence. Born between 1991 and 1999, these younger millennials and older Generation Z members prioritize online retail and exhibit unique preferences that retailers must understand to effectively reach this segment.

A PYMNTS Intelligence Report, Why There’s More to Zillennial Shopping Habits Than Social Media, examines key insights into their shopping habits, highlighting the factors that drive their purchasing decisions and the impact of price sensitivity.

Digital-First Shopping Preferences

Zillennials are leading the trend of online shopping, with 37% of them preferring to shop exclusively online, surpassing both non-zillennial Gen Z (34%) and millennials (34%). This underscores a fundamental shift in consumer behavior, positioning zillennials as the most digitally inclined age group. While shopping preferences can often be categorized into three distinct groups — one-third exclusively online, 39% solely in-person, and 28% opting for a hybrid approach — zillennials demonstrate a clear inclination towards online retail.

The demographic breakdown reveals further nuances: older consumers, particularly baby boomers and seniors, are the most likely to favor physical shopping. In contrast, zillennials’ digital-first mindset sets them apart from both their millennial and Gen Z counterparts. This differentiation emphasizes the need for retailers to tailor their marketing strategies specifically to this group, recognizing zillennials as a unique consumer segment that cannot be lumped together with older generations.

Influences on Purchasing Decisions

Beyond their online shopping habits, zillennials are influenced by personal recommendations and social media. More than 75% report that ads and personal suggestions have impacted their purchases in the past month. Notably, 39% credit friends or family with influencing their retail decisions, compared to only 30% across all consumers. This highlights the importance of trust and personal connections in zillennial shopping behavior.

Zillennials also exhibit a keen awareness of social media’s role in their purchasing decisions. Ads on platforms resonate strongly, with 35% of zillennials acknowledging their impact, though this figure is lower than the 39% seen among Gen Z. Understanding the influences on this group can help retailers build more effective campaigns. According to the report, tailored marketing strategies, leveraging personal recommendations and social media, will resonate more deeply with zillennials, especially among budget-minded individuals, where the figure rises to 42%.

Price Sensitivity and Brand Selection

When it comes to choosing retail merchants, zillennials are notably price-sensitive. Consider 41% prioritize price over brand selection, marking them as the most cost-conscious group compared to their peers. This price-first mentality is particularly pronounced among the budget-minded zillennials, 45% of whom cite pricing as their primary consideration. In contrast, only 17% from this group emphasize brand availability.

This trend reflects a broader polarization in shopping habits, with zillennials and Gen Z representing the largest segments of price-sensitive shoppers. As consumers prioritize value over brand loyalty, retailers must adapt their pricing strategies to attract these savvy shoppers. Given that the budget-minded and wealth-builder personas together constitute 84% of the zillennial cohort, understanding their financial motivations and shopping preferences is crucial for brands looking to maintain relevance in a competitive market.

The zillennial generation is redefining shopping habits with a clear preference for online retail, personal recommendations and price sensitivity. Retailers need to understand these unique traits to effectively engage this demographic. By tailoring strategies to their needs, brands can build loyalty and capitalize on the potential of this emerging consumer group.