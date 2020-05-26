As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Rock bands are offering reimbursements for concerts.

The Doobie Brothers said that their 50th Anniversary Tour has been postponed and will take place next year, according to a thread on Twitter.

The band said in a post, “Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. If you can no longer attend or would prefer a refund, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries please contact your point of purchase.”

On July 17, 2021, the tour will kick off in West Palm Beach, and it will conclude on October 23 in New Orleans. The Doobie Brothers, however, said that dates in some cities had been canceled because of scheduling conflicts. They also said the decision to reschedule the tour was “made with the health & safety of fans, crew & local employees in mind.”

Other musicians that have offered refunds include Rick Springfield, Journey, Steely Dan and Jimmy Buffett.