Instant Payouts and PropTech Rewrite the Property Management Rulebook

Property managers are embracing real-time payment rails — and not just for speed.

Tenants now expect digital convenience at every touch point, from rent payments to security deposit refunds. Vendors, too, demand faster payouts, often before work even begins. In response, more property managers are turning to instant payments to meet rising expectations and reduce friction in day-to-day operations.

However, the shift isn’t universal — at least not yet. Just 36% of property managers use instant payments, and only 11% consider them essential. Still, the tide is turning. Fifty-nine percent of firms expect to send most non-payroll disbursements via instant rails by 2028. Moreover, among the industries surveyed, property management leads the charge toward near-universal adoption.

Beyond speed, instant payments provide firms with control and visibility, enhance vendor trust, and drive tenant satisfaction. Renters who receive fast, seamless financial services are more likely to renew leases and recommend their properties, two key metrics in a competitive market. Meanwhile, tenant portals and mobile tools help automate communication and streamline collections, reducing late rent and support costs.

Investments in property technology, or PropTech, go hand in hand with instant disbursements. Property management software is increasingly integrating real-time payouts, artificial intelligence and automation. From maintenance coordination to refund tracking, these tools enable firms to scale without adding headcount, an advantage as inflation drives labor costs higher.

Digital-first firms are setting the bar higher. They’re combining instant payments, automation and mobile convenience into unified platforms that manage key financial operations. The result is smoother disbursements, better retention and lower operating costs.

The question isn’t if firms will embrace instant payments — it’s how fast they’ll make the leap.

About Moving on Up: Instant Payments and PropTech Redefine Property Management

The "Money Mobility Tracker®," a collaboration with Ingo Payments, examines how property managers are using real-time payments and PropTech to meet rising consumer expectations, reduce costs and deliver modern, tenant-friendly experiences.