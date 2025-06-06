Revolving Credit Jumped in April as Consumers Loaded up on Card Debt

Highlights
Consumers’ use of credit accelerated at the fastest pace in several months as measured in April, and revolving debt, which includes credit cards, outstripped non-revolving debt.
Loading up on cards and other debt came as a stark reversal from paydowns that had been seen earlier in the year, per the Fed’s latest stats.
PYMNTS Intelligence data indicates that credit has been utilized to meet the challenges of unplanned expenses.
The paydowns earlier this year were temporary. And as the latest consumer credit data from the Federal Reserve on Friday (June 6) indicated, consumers turned to credit as a way to pay for goods and services, in an April rush that indicates they sped up purchases as tariffs took effect that same month.
