$252 Billion in Healthcare Payouts Are Waiting for Faster Rails
A collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa Direct, “The Power of Now: Moving At The Speed Of Life: Why Real-Time Payments Matter For Healthcare Insurance Payouts,” examines why healthcare insurance payouts remain slower than many consumers expect, even after insurance has approved a claim. The report shows that the last step in the claims process, getting money to the member, is often still tied to legacy payout methods such as paper checks and ACH transfers. That creates delays, complaints, errors and compliance concerns for insurers.