The Invoice Becomes the Shopping Cart in B2B Payments
Which is exactly why what’s happening to it is so easy to miss. At the same time the invoice is sitting there looking like a permanent artifact of B2B commerce, the shopping cart is stepping in to do everything the invoice did, only faster, and with the money already attached.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.